Chinese Ambassador To Liberia Yin Chengwu Meets With H.E. Mr. Koung, Vice President-Elect Of Liberia

On December 20, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia H.E. Yin Chengwu met with H.E. Mr. Koung, Vice President-Elect of Liberia, and exchanged views on China-Liberia relations.

Ambassador Yin congratulated H.E. Mr. Koung on his election as the Vice President of Liberia, and stated that China has always regarded Liberia as a good friend, a good partner and a good brother. Over the years, China and Liberia have carried out a series of practical cooperations on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, and achieved fruitful results. China appreciates Liberia's firm adherence to the one-China principle and is willing to work with Liberia to deepen the friendship and mutual trust between the two countries, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and better benefit the two peoples.

H.E. Mr. Koung thanked China for its valuable support to the economic and social development of Liberia, reiterated that Liberia will firmly adhere to the one-China principle, and looked forward to continuing to promote practical cooperations with China in various fields.

