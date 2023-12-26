The 17Th Japan International MANGA Award Winner Announcement

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan established the Japan International MANGA Award in 2007 to honor manga artists, who have contributed to the spread of manga culture overseas and international cultural exchange through manga, and awards outstanding overseas manga works in the name of the Minister of Foreign Affairs. This year, the 17th edition of the award received a record number of 587 entries from 82 countries and regions. For the first time, entries were received from four African countries: Ethiopia, Comoros, Senegal, and Rwanda.

The selection for the award was made strictly by a selection committee chaired by Ms. SATONAKA Machiko, manga artist, after an initial selection committee in cooperation with the Association of Manga Publishers. Based on the judging results, the Executive Committee approved 15 winning works, including one Gold Award winner, three Silver Award winners, and two Special Encouragement Award winners, as below.

The Gold Award winner and Silver Award winners will be invited to Japan by the Japan Foundation to attend an awards ceremony in Tokyo in March 2024.

Winners

Gold Award

Title of work: Wind Chaser Under the Blue Sky

Artist: Chien Jason (Taiwan)

Silver Award

Title of work: Just Friends

Artist: Ana Oncina (Spain)

Title of work: The dancing universe

Artist: Nachi (Vietnam)

Title of work: Chronos Express

Artist: Bonnie Pang (Hong Kong)

The Special Encouragement Award

Title of work: spectrum

Artist: Ahlem Khedri (Tunisia)

Original author: Samah Kamil (Saudi Arabia)

Title of work: Blend Dark and Light

Artist: Chiya (Hong Kong)

Original author: Hua-Ling (Hong Kong)

