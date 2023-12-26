ONGC IPSHEM Goa Gearing Up To Host India Energy Week 2024 In February

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru | 22 December 2023: The vibrant state of Goa is set to become the epicenter of global energy discussions as it gears up to host the second edition of the prestigious India Energy Week (IEW) from 6 to 9 February 2024. The event, to be held at the ONGC Institute of Petroleum Safety, Health and Environment Management (IPSHEM) in the southern part of the state, is expected to attract over 35,000 participants from more than 100 countries.



Building on the success of its debut edition earlier this year, inaugurated by the Honâ€TMble Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, IEW 2023 garnered widespread acclaim for showcasing Indiaâ€TMs resilience in the energy sector. This grand scale event drew nearly 37,000 attendees from 149 countries, featured 326 companies in exhibitions, and hosted 315 speakers in over 80 conference sessions.



Organized by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, IEW 2024 is poised to be a catalyst for meaningful discussions, knowledge exchange, and collaboration among industry experts, policymakers, academia, and entrepreneurs.



IEW 2024 is poised to be a global powerhouse event, boasting a projected turnout exceeding 35,000 participants, with representation from 100+ countries. With over 350 exhibitors, 400 speakers, and 4,000 delegates, the conference will delve into diverse themes during ministerial, leadership, technical sessions, and roundtable discussions. These sessions will explore critical topics such as energy transition, the development of a future-ready energy stack, the significance of alternate fuels, and the profound impact of localization, regionalization, and globalization on energy-related industrialization. Goa's administration, in collaboration with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, is actively ensuring the event's seamless execution and environmental responsibility. In an effort to reduce the carbon footprint, 40 electric buses will be deployed, waste disposal locations identified, and additional traffic police personnel will be on hand to facilitate local commuting, reflecting a commitment to eco-friendly practices.



Director General of FIPI Gurmeet Singh emphasized, "The spotlight at IEW 2024 will demonstrate India's intricate energy landscape, characterized by a diverse energy mix, rapid growth in renewable energy, challenges related to energy access, urbanization, and economic development, all within the context of addressing climate change."



Executive Director & Head of ONGC IPSHEM Sanjeev Singhal added, "IEW will also provide a tremendous increase in tourist footfalls, with over 35,000 people visiting the beautiful state of Goa. We are working very closely with the Government of Goa, which is extending all cooperation to have world-class infrastructure support, traffic management, among other things."



Director General of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Rajeev Jain highlighted, "IEW 2024 builds on the first edition of IEW, inaugurated by the Honâ€TMble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, who underscored the unprecedented possibilities emerging in India's energy sector. This time we will ensure that the event will foster partnerships, drive innovation, and explore solutions that will propel India's energy sector into a sustainable and vibrant future."



India Energy Week, 2024 promises to be a global stage for showcasing India's leadership in addressing the dual challenges of energy security and energy transition, providing a template for a prosperous and sustainable world.







