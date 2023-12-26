Land Transport Agency Numbers Trucks Pending Trek For Azerbaijan's Customs Border Check

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. At the "Red
Bridge" customs post on the Azerbaijan-Georgian border, 508 trucks
are currently awaiting departure, Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency
told Trend .
This was reported to Trend on Tuesday by the Land Transport
Agency of Azerbaijan.
Besides that, as the information gives out, 45 trucks are
waiting for departure at the customs border checkpoint "Bilasuvar",
58 at "Mazimgara", 37 at "Samur", and 15 at "Khanoba". Meanwhile,
no trucks are waiting for departure at the customs-border
checkpoint at "Astara".
