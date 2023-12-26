President Ilham Aliyev Holds Meeting With President Of Belarus In St. Petersburg (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a meeting with President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg, Trend reports.

The Presidents commended the successful development of bilateral friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus across various areas, emphasizing the considerable potential for further cooperation. The sides highlighted that high-level meetings and contacts contribute to cementing bilateral ties.

The heads of state expressed confidence in the continued strengthening of bilateral relations and exchanged views on future contacts and prospects for cooperation.