President Ilham Aliyev Holds Meeting With President Of Belarus In St. Petersburg (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a meeting with
President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko in the
Russian city of Saint Petersburg, Trend reports.
The Presidents commended the successful development of bilateral
friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus across various
areas, emphasizing the considerable potential for further
cooperation. The sides highlighted that high-level meetings and
contacts contribute to cementing bilateral ties.
The heads of state expressed confidence in the continued
strengthening of bilateral relations and exchanged views on future
contacts and prospects for cooperation.
