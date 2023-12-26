Powerful Explosions Rock Temporarily Occupied Berdiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two powerful blasts have been heard in the Zaporizhzhia region's temporarily occupied town of Berdiansk.
The relevant statement was made by Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
According to Fedorov, the first explosion occurred around 11:00 a.m., and the second one at noon.
“The consequences are being kept secret by the occupiers,” Fedorov added.
A reminder that Ukraine's Defense Forces continue destroying enemy military equipment and striking the places where Russian occupation headquarters are located.
