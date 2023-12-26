Jury Meeting Held Within National Festival Of Sports Films & Programs

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Union of Cinematographers has hosted a jury meeting of the 2nd National Festival of Sports Films and Programs.

The jury chairman, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee and the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation, the Olympic champion Zemfira Meftahatdinova spoke about the voting rules, Azernews reports.

She noted that the jury will select three candidates for each nomination and the winner of the nomination will be chosen from them.

In her speech, Zemfira Meftakhetdinova outlined that the festival established the Gentle Hero nomination, which includes programs related to women's sports and athletes, and took on the mission of introducing the country's multi-million viewers to Azerbaijani female athletes who represented the country in various international competitions and won the most valuable medals.

Jury member and the founder of the Vatan Children's Creativity Center Zahra Guliyeva said that the films and programs dedicated to children and teenage athletes presented in the "Future Winners" nomination are commendable. She stressed the importance of this initiative. These movies and shows will be a great incentive for the younger generation to get involved in sports.

Baku Boys team member, director and producer Anvar Mansurov emphasised that the participation of partners in the festival established by the National Olympic Committee is one of the most important factors.

Stating that the partner of the festival is the Judo Club-2012 Public Union (chaired by Azer Asgarov, world champion in judo among veterans, member of the Executive Committee of the Judo Federation), A. Mansurov also pointed out that the information partners of the festival are state and private television channels and leading news agencies of the country. He also said that this year the Festival will be covered not only by the national mass media, but also by the leading media company of the CIS countries - MIR Interstate Television and Radio Company.

He expressed his hope that the government, commercial organizations and companies will support him as partners during the Festival.

Thus, the creation of new films and programs, promotional videos dedicated to various types of sports and athletes will be an important factor in the education and development of the country's citizens, especially young people, in the spirit of patriotism.

Secretary of the Azerbaijan Union of Cinematographers Oleg Safaraliyev said that the films and programs sent to the competition are very relevant to the main idea of the festival - to increase interest in various types of sports, a healthy lifestyle, to understand its role in modern society, and to encourage and support creators of visual works about sports and athletes.

O. Safaraliyev noted that special attention should be paid to the quality of the presented works, a professional approach to the dramaturgy and preparation of these works.

In conclusion, the meeting participants expressed their gratitude to the leadership of the National Olympic Committee, partners and media partners who supported the festival.

Media partners of the event are Trend, Day, Milli, Azernews, Turkic, Idman.