Jury Meeting Held Within National Festival Of Sports Films & Programs

Azerbaijan Union of Cinematographers has hosted a jury meeting
of the 2nd National Festival of Sports Films and Programs.
The jury chairman, Vice-President of the National Olympic
Committee and the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation, the Olympic
champion Zemfira Meftahatdinova spoke about the voting rules, Azernews reports.
She noted that the jury will select three candidates for each
nomination and the winner of the nomination will be chosen from
them.
In her speech, Zemfira Meftakhetdinova outlined that the
festival established the Gentle Hero nomination, which includes
programs related to women's sports and athletes, and took on the
mission of introducing the country's multi-million viewers to
Azerbaijani female athletes who represented the country in various
international competitions and won the most valuable medals.
Jury member and the founder of the Vatan Children's Creativity
Center Zahra Guliyeva said that the films and programs dedicated to
children and teenage athletes presented in the "Future Winners"
nomination are commendable. She stressed the importance of this
initiative. These movies and shows will be a great incentive for
the younger generation to get involved in sports.
Baku Boys team member, director and producer Anvar Mansurov
emphasised that the participation of partners in the festival
established by the National Olympic Committee is one of the most
important factors.
Stating that the partner of the festival is the Judo Club-2012
Public Union (chaired by Azer Asgarov, world champion in judo among
veterans, member of the Executive Committee of the Judo
Federation), A. Mansurov also pointed out that the information
partners of the festival are state and private television channels
and leading news agencies of the country. He also said that this
year the Festival will be covered not only by the national mass
media, but also by the leading media company of the CIS countries -
MIR Interstate Television and Radio Company.
He expressed his hope that the government, commercial
organizations and companies will support him as partners during the
Festival.
Thus, the creation of new films and programs, promotional videos
dedicated to various types of sports and athletes will be an
important factor in the education and development of the country's
citizens, especially young people, in the spirit of patriotism.
Secretary of the Azerbaijan Union of Cinematographers Oleg
Safaraliyev said that the films and programs sent to the
competition are very relevant to the main idea of the festival - to
increase interest in various types of sports, a healthy lifestyle,
to understand its role in modern society, and to encourage and
support creators of visual works about sports and athletes.
O. Safaraliyev noted that special attention should be paid to
the quality of the presented works, a professional approach to the
dramaturgy and preparation of these works.
In conclusion, the meeting participants expressed their
gratitude to the leadership of the National Olympic Committee,
partners and media partners who supported the festival.
Media partners of the event are Trend, Day, Milli,
Azernews, Turkic, Idman.
