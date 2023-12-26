ANAMA Employee Injured Hitting Landmine In Aghdam

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Asim Aliyev

On December 26, an anti-personnel mine exploded near the liberated village of Sarijali in Agdam district, injuring Mahmudov Zaur Mahmudov, born in 1982, an employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), Azernews reports.

The victim was evacuated from the scene and taken to the district hospital. His condition is assessed as satisfactory.

It should be recalled that on October 13, at about 05:00, a mine explosion occurred in the vicinity of Ashagi Veysalli village of Fizuli district in an undeveloped area. Two trucks exploded on the mine, as a result of which one person was killed and another injured.