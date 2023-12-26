ANAMA Employee Injured Hitting Landmine In Aghdam

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On December 26, an anti-personnel mine exploded near the
liberated village of Sarijali in Agdam district, injuring Mahmudov
Zaur Mahmudov, born in 1982, an employee of the Azerbaijan Mine
Action Agency (ANAMA), Azernews reports.
The victim was evacuated from the scene and taken to the
district hospital. His condition is assessed as satisfactory.
It should be recalled that on October 13, at about 05:00, a mine
explosion occurred in the vicinity of Ashagi Veysalli village of
Fizuli district in an undeveloped area. Two trucks exploded on the
mine, as a result of which one person was killed and another
injured.
