New Azerbaijani Ambassador To Ethiopia Presented Credentials

Newly appointed Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Federal Democratic
Republic of Ethiopia Ruslan Nasibov presented a copy of his
credentials to Director General of Protocol Department of the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Melak Bedada Senbete, Azernews reports.
It was noted that in the course of the conversation that
followed the presentation, the sides discussed the continuation of
successful bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two
countries, as well as the prospects for the development of
relations in the political, trade, economic, humanitarian and
tourism spheres.
Recall, Ruslan Nasibov was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary
and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Federal
Democratic Republic of Ethiopia on 10.10.2023 by order of President
Ilham Aliyev.
