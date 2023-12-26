               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
New Azerbaijani Ambassador To Ethiopia Presented Credentials


12/26/2023 7:17:11 AM

Asim Aliyev Read more

Newly appointed Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Ruslan Nasibov presented a copy of his credentials to Director General of Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Melak Bedada Senbete, Azernews reports.

It was noted that in the course of the conversation that followed the presentation, the sides discussed the continuation of successful bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as the prospects for the development of relations in the political, trade, economic, humanitarian and tourism spheres.

Recall, Ruslan Nasibov was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia on 10.10.2023 by order of President Ilham Aliyev.

