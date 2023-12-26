Over 28,000 Nomination Papers Submitted Nationwide For General Elections

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a significant display of political engagement, a total of 28,626 nomination papers have been submitted nationwide for the upcoming general elections next year, according to statistics released by the Election Commission of Pakistan. The figures reveal a diverse pool of candidates, reflecting broad participation in the democratic process.

For the National Assembly, 7,773 nomination papers have been submitted, with 7,242 from men and 471 from women. The provincial assemblies witnessed even greater enthusiasm, with 18,546 candidates submitting papers for 593 general seats. Among these, 17,744 are men, and 802 are women.

The breakdown for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly includes 3,349 men and 115 women vying for general seats. Notably, 459 papers have been collected for the National Assembly's reserved seats for women, distributed regionally as 97 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 195 from Punjab, 118 from Sindh, and 49 from Balochistan. Additionally, 1,365 papers have been submitted for the 132 reserved seats for women in provincial assemblies.

Specifically for the minority seats, 150 papers were collected for the National Assembly, with 140 from men and 10 from women. Meanwhile, 393 papers were submitted for the 24 minority seats in provincial assemblies, featuring 361 male candidates and 32 female candidates. In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 68 men and 6 women are contending for minority reserved seats.

84 Aspirants Vie for Women's Seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

A total of 84 women, endorsed by 12 parties, have submitted their names for the 26 reserved seats for women in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. Notable contributions include 19 names from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, 13 from Awami National Party, 13 from Peoples Party, 3 from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, 8 from PTI parliamentarians, 8 from Jamaat-e-Islami, 8 from Pakistan Muslim League-N, 5 from Tehreek-e-Labaik, 2 from Qaumi Watan Party, and 1 each from Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party, Mazloom Olasi Tehreek, and PTI Nazriati.

29 Candidates Nominate for Minority Reserved Seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

Eight parties have submitted a total of 29 names for the four special minority seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leads with 13 nominations, followed by two from Awami National Party, one from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, five from People's Party, four from Jamaat-e-Islami, two from PTI parliamentarians, one each from Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party and PTI Nazriati. Notably, no nominations were received from Pakistan Muslim League-N for the minority seat.

30 Candidates Contest for Women's Reserved Seats in the National Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a competitive arena, 30 candidates from 11 parties have submitted their names for the nine women's reserved seats in the National Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Prominent contributors include 7 names from PPP, 5 from Muslim League-N, 4 from Jamaat-e-Islami, 4 from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, 4 from Awami National Party, and one each from PTI, Qaumi Watan Party, PTI parliamentarians, Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party, Mazloom Olasi Tehreek, and PTI Nazriati. The stage is set for a vibrant electoral contest in the region.