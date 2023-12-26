In A New, Norman & Ozi, A Bengaluru

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Bengaluru, Karnataka Dec 26, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

'Work stress, deadlines, work-life balance, performance reviews, office politics, job insecurity, commute, micromanagement,' and all the other dicey things corporate employees constantly try to stay away from but often fail, the workplace covers one-third of their mundane life. Here is a Bengaluru, India-based company asking corporate professionals to take a break and laugh over the very same dicey things.

Norman & Ozi is backed by corporate professionals who have set out to promote humor in the workplace through quirky comics and cartoons. Norman & Ozi are titular characters set in a contemporary corporate office with 21st-century work-related problems.

While Norman and other employees often find themselves in incongruity , Ozi is the Chandler Bing of the office , throwing witty and satirical remarks about typical office-goers' anomalies. Together, they highlight the absurdity of the Boss, an overpowering HR, a nosy Technical Lead, a constant prankster associate, and a sweet little colleague who has the hots for Norman.

'Don't Burn and Break Yourself' - The Need for Humor at Workplace.

The creators of Norman & Ozi, who come from the same corporate world, identified the need for humor in the exasperating ranch of 9 to 5. Responding to the crippling mental health of corporate professionals, they said 'Don't burn and break yourself.' They added, 'Since people seem to have very little time left in their pocket to explore humor elsewhere daily, we decided to weave subtle comedy into the fabric of the workplace to elevate their well-being.'

Norman & Ozi is available on all prominent social media platforms. They intend to grasp the multifarious personalities one finds in a workplace, their interconnected dynamics, laughable moments, and bringing out the best in the form of satirical comedy.

Speaking about their future up-and-coming projects for Norman & Ozi, the chief orchestrator of Norman & Ozi, Niladri Sinha said,“ We aspire to make Norman & Ozi the superhero of corporate comedy . Since this is a side, not many people have worked towards, we are looking at multiple realms where we can infuse Norman & Ozi. Merchandise is definitely at the top of this list.”

Top mental health at work statistics suggest that 1 in 6 people experience mental health problems in the workplace. Studies also suggest that happy employees are as much as 20% more productive in the workplace than unhappy employees. While workplace mental health is growing to be excessively significant, Norman & Ozi is an attempt to add lightness in between work to make everyone smile.

So, while corporate professionals are drowning in responsibilities and deadlines in their 9 to 5 jobs, Norman & Ozi might be the refreshing tonic of comedy they need on a daily basis. Let's not forget, that humor works where nothing works!