Kuwait Amir Holds Consultations For Forming New Gov't

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Tuesday National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun, the former parliament speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, a former prime minister. His Highness the Amir, in today's audience, also received Their Highnesses Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad al-Sabah, an ex-premier, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, also a former prime minister, and the (current) Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir's receptions were part of current consultations for forming a new government. (end) amh

