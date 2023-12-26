API Signs Mou With Jordan's Bank Association

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- The Arab Planning Institute (API) signed a Memorandum of Understanding Tuesday with the Association of Banks in Jordan for the purpose of developing training work in the field of entrepreneurship, consultations and financial awareness.

The institute's Director General, Dr. Abdullah Al-Shami, told KUNA that the memorandum aims to extend its expertise to the Banks' Association and enhancing cooperation between the two sides.

Al-Shami hailed Jordanian banks as an additional value to the Institute, pointing out that API is exposed to the work of private sector institutions in the Arab world, to offer qualitative value to consultations, training and youth empowerment.

He also added that the most crucial step in Arab integration is the exchange of experience and knowledge between Arab countries and their institutions.

The Director General of the Association of Banks in Jordan Dr. Maher Al-Mahrouq told KUNA that this cooperation aims to develop small and medium enterprises, promote financial culture and awareness as well as entrepreneurship.

He further said that the partnership with the institute is beneficial for scientific, cultural and educational sectors in Jordan, indicating that he will be a partner in the financial awareness and culture platform that the association will launch soon.

The Kuwait-based Arab Planning Institute, established in 1980, aims to support economic and social development in the Arab region. (end)

