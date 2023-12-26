Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3130065 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Tuesday top officials and former officials as part of consultations to form new government



3130046 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a congratulatory cable on Tuesday from the President of Eritrea Isaias Afwerki on assuming top office.

3130021 KUWAIT -- Kuwait witnessed many local events in 2023 that covered many domains. Following are major events throughout the year. Report.

3130019 KUWAIT -- Low-carbon hydrogen is shaping up to become one of the most promising energy resources that would lead to a better environment and help achieve the goal of carbon neutrality set by countries around the world. (special report by Khaled Al-Mutairi)



