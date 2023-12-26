S.Korea enforces major fines on BNP Paribas, HSBC for short-selling violations

(MENAFN) In a significant regulatory action, South Korean financial authorities announced hefty fines on Tuesday against two global banking giants, BNP Paribas from France and HSBC from Britain, amounting to approximately 26.5 billion South Korean won, which translates to USD20.3 million. This penalty comes in response to the banks' involvement in illicit short-selling activities within the South Korean stock exchange framework. According to a report by Bloomberg News, this penalty stands as the most substantial fine levied by South Korea against any financial institution since the initiation of sanctions targeting violations related to securities short-selling regulations in April 2021.



The gravity of the banks' transgressions prompted the Securities and Futures Commission of the South Korean Financial Services Authority to escalate the matter further. They have formally referred both BNP Paribas and HSBC to public prosecution for their breaches of short-selling restrictions. This stern regulatory action unfolds against the backdrop of recent proactive measures taken by South Korean financial authorities. Notably, the country had recently instituted a temporary prohibition on short-selling, a measure set to remain in effect until the latter half of the upcoming year. The objective behind such stringent regulations and bans is to curtail and deter illicit trading activities orchestrated by global investment banking entities.



Delving into the specifics of the illicit activities, investigations revealed that BNP Paribas' Hong Kong branch was at the epicenter of these unauthorized transactions in South Korean equities, accumulating to a staggering 40 billion won. This illicit trading spree encompassed a portfolio of 101 distinct stocks, prominently featuring shares of tech behemoth Cocoa Corp, spanning a timeframe from September 2021 through May 2022.

