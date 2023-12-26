Mohamed Salah expresses support for Gaza in Christmas message

(MENAFN) On Monday, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah expressed support for the Gaza Strip in the face of a deadly Israeli offensive that has claimed the lives of nearly 20,700 people since October 7th.



"Christmas is a time when families get together and celebrate. With the brutal war going on in the Middle East, especially the death and destruction in Gaza," Salah said in posts on his social media accounts.



"This year, we get to Christmas with very heavy hearts and we share the pain of those families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones," he continued.



The Egyptian footballer urged his admirers to “not forget them [Palestinians in Gaza] and do not get used to their suffering."



Salah faced criticism from his fans across the Arab world for remaining silent about the suffering of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip during Israeli attacks.



Following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, Israel has been striking the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of at least 20,674 Palestinians, predominantly women and children. Additionally, 54,536 others have been reported injured, according to local health authorities.

