Japanese Yen challenges decrease against major currencies in 2024

(MENAFN) Since the onset of the year, the Japanese yen has faced significant challenges, emerging as the least robust among the ten predominant global currencies. A telling indicator of this decline is the yen's diminished value relative to the US dollar, witnessing a notable depreciation of 7.89 percent, with the exchange rate settling at 142.35 yen for every dollar. This downward trajectory isn't limited to the yen-dollar pairing alone; when gauged against the dollar on the Bloomberg Index, specifically in spot transactions, the yen experienced a decline of 5.63 percentage points over the course of the year.



In juxtaposition to its global counterparts, the Japanese yen's performance paled in comparison, particularly when compared to currencies such as the Norwegian krone, which saw a dip of 4.19 percent against the dollar, and the New Zealand dollar, which experienced a more marginal decline of 0.77 percent. Conversely, certain currencies showcased resilience and even growth. The Swiss franc, for instance, exhibited a commendable uptick against the US dollar, strengthening by 7.95 percent. Similarly, the British pound demonstrated its fortitude, advancing by 5.07 percent, while the Swedish krona also experienced growth, albeit at a slightly moderated rate of 3.78 percent.

