Putin gives approval for Rosbank to buy stakes in key Russian companies

(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin has given his approval for Rosbank to acquire stakes in key Russian companies previously owned by French bank Societe Generale.



Societe Generale ceased its operations in the country due to sanctions imposed in connection with the Russia-Ukraine war.



“Now, Rosbank will be able to buy back shares in a number of energy companies from its former owner, including Rosseti, RusHydro, Inter RAO, Gazprom and Gazprom Neft, Lukoil, Surgutneftegaz, Rosneft and Tatneft, Transneft, and Unipro,” a Russian news outlet reported on Sunday.



VTB Bank, Rostelecom, Aeroflot, Alrosa (a diamond mining company), and Severstal (a steel and mining company) are among the Russian companies mentioned. Rosbank has received authorization for acquiring shares in Nornickel, Polyus (a gold producer), and other companies.



In 2022, French financial group Societe Generale ceased its operations in Russia.



The investment bank and financial services company had previously agreed, in May, to sell its banking and insurance operations in Russia to Interros Capital, owned by Vladimir Potanin, the second richest man in Russia.

