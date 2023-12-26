Child Actor Went From Criminal To Successful Podcaster

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Child actor and Ex fraudster Steve Comisar takes on new role of successful podcaster with his runaway hit Scam Junkie on Spotify

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AP/ Most people who are released from prison have a very hard time getting a job and making the difficult adjustment back into society. Not the case for child actor Steve Comisar who went to prison for fraud and was released in 2018.Shortly after his release Comisar became a hugely successful podcaster on Spotify with his Scam Junkie podcast that is now the number one true crime podcast in America. Fast forward to December 22, 2023.Over 9 million loyal fans watched the Spotify true crime podcast awards last night on NBC as Cesar's Palace was the home for the second annual Spotify podcast awards last night. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the one hour prime time special garnered over 9 million viewers.Among this years winners for the True Crime category, Steve Comisar's runaway hit, Scam Junkie tied with Ryan Horn's White Collar Crime for first place honors. The winner of the two host podcast was The Con Man & the Cop. All winning podcasts can be heard for free on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and iheartradio.Among the celebrity award presenters were Seth Rogan, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, and last years grand prize winner, Joe Rogan.Comisar got his start at acting and began booking roles in movies, television and Broadway. After being embroiled in a fraud scheme in which multi-millions were lost, Comisar was sent to federal prison. There he decided to turn his life around by writing a bestselling book on fraud prevention and dedicating his life to helping others learn how to detect fraud and not get scammed.Comisar is a method actor who trained with Lee Strasberg in New York. He will co-Star in Tough Luck 2; The Revenge of Stan, in which he reprises his 2006 role in which a female serial killer comes seeking revenge against him. Comisar is currently seeking talent representation with CAA in Los Angeles.Story by: AP News

