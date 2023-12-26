Man Stabbed To Death Over Rs 1,000 In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) A 29-year-old man died after he was stabbed multiple times with a knife by a man over a measly sum of Rs 1,000 in Delhi, an official said on Tuesday, adding that they have nabbed the accused.

The accused was identified as Md Abdulla, a resident of Paschim Vihar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said that on December 22 at 3:10 pm a police control room (PCR) call was received at Punjabi Bagh police station regarding stabbing at JJ Colony Madipur.

Upon reaching the spot, one man was found dead on a mattress and there was a lot of blood on the floor.

“The deceased was identified as Vinod a.k.a Vinnu. The man was unemployed and he was living with his brother Lokesh alias Lucky in a rented accommodation,” said the DCP.

During the probe, nearly 30 CCTV Cameras were checked in the vicinity of JJ Colony and Paschim Vihar by the crime and FSL teams.

“With the assistance of technical surveillance, one accused person was identified. After that, several raids were conducted in Paschim Vihar and Mukundpur areas and Abdulla was arrested from Samta Vihar, Mukundpur,” said the DCP.

The weapon (knife) of offence, clothes and shoes worn by the accused while committing the murder were also recovered.

On interrogation, it was revealed that a day before the incident, the accused and Vinod had an argument regarding some previous dues.

“Vinod had gone to Abdulla's house to demand his dues (amount of around Rs.1000-1500/-). He did not find Abdulla there, which made him angry and he shouted at the family members of Abdullah. When Abdullah came to know about Vinod's misbehaviour with his family members, it irked him,” said the DCP.

Next day he came to Vinod's place.“An argument took place between them. During the argument, Abdullah stabbed Vinod multiple times, causing his death,” the DCP added.

