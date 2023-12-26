S.Korea's television program exports exceeded USD500M benchmark for first time

(MENAFN) Recent data disclosed by South Korean broadcaster KBS World has shed light on a significant milestone for the nation's entertainment industry: its television program exports exceeded a notable USD500 million benchmark last year. A comprehensive survey orchestrated by the Ministry of Science, ICT, and the Korean Communications Commission delved into the performance metrics of TV production companies with sales figures surpassing 100 million won. The findings revealed a robust surge in the value of Korean television program exports, reaching an impressive USD561.29 million. This marked a substantial uptick of 29.6percent compared to the preceding year, primarily propelled by heightened exports to prominent online video streaming platforms.



Further breaking down the export dynamics, terrestrial broadcast stations in South Korea showcased a commendable performance. Their exports of television content amassed a value of USD271.24 million in the reported year, reflecting a growth rate of 27.1percent from the year prior. Concurrently, the cable television sector wasn't far behind, registering exports worth USD290.05 million, indicating a slightly more accelerated growth rate of 31.9percent.



Delving into the international reception of South Korean TV content, key importing nations emerged prominently. Countries such as Japan, the United States, China, and Taiwan have been pivotal markets, demonstrating a consistent appetite for Korean-produced television programs. On the flip side, South Korea's own imports of television content witnessed an uptick, reaching USD7.293 million, marking a 20.1percent rise compared to its import figures from the previous year.



Moreover, on the domestic front, the aggregate sales volume of television programs within South Korea's borders painted a picture of steady growth. The industry recorded a total sales volume amounting to an impressive 19.7579 trillion won, signaling a moderate yet positive growth rate of 1.8percent relative to the figures from the previous year.

MENAFN26122023000045015682ID1107657624