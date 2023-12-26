Oman's trade balance surplus indicates notable contraction

(MENAFN) The National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI) in the Sultanate of Oman has unveiled recent data highlighting a notable contraction in the country's trade balance surplus. As of Monday's announcement, the surplus rate witnessed a significant decline of 26.9percent on a year-on-year basis, settling at 6.37 billion riyals for the period spanning January to October 2023. Delving deeper into the specifics, official statistics further elucidated that Oman's total merchandise exports registered at 18.71 billion riyals during this ten-month interval. This figure marked a discernible 12.3percent downturn compared to the analogous timeframe in the preceding year when exports stood at a higher 21.33 billion riyals.



Concurrently, the Sultanate also observed a marginal dip in its total merchandise imports, reflecting a decrease of 2.1percent. By the culmination of October 2023, imports were tabulated at 12.34 billion riyals, slightly lower than the 12.61 billion riyals recorded during the equivalent period in 2022. Such nuanced fluctuations in Oman's trade metrics come against a backdrop characterized by intricate global economic and trade dynamics. Analysts and experts posit that these figures underscore the multifaceted challenges that Oman grapples with in navigating the evolving international trade landscape, further emphasizing the imperative for strategic economic considerations and adaptations in the coming periods.

