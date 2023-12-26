Jordan to identify viable alternatives to maritime transportation

(MENAFN) Amid the escalating uncertainties and unrest plaguing the Red Sea region, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is proactively strategizing to identify viable alternatives to maritime transportation. The Jordanian News Agency has reported that the Minister of Transport, Wissam Al-Tahtamouni, has unveiled plans to conduct an in-depth study exploring potential land and sea transport avenues with neighboring Egypt. This strategic move is primarily aimed at streamlining the movement of goods amidst the challenging geopolitical environment that has significantly disrupted global trade dynamics.



The crisis in the Red Sea region has reverberated across international trade routes, prompting container vessels to circumvent the area and navigate around the African continent. Such alterations stem from the mounting geopolitical tensions, exacerbated by threats from Houthi militants in Yemen targeting ships destined for Israel. Consequently, these shifts have precipitated surging shipping expenses and substantial delays, prompting nations like Jordan to reassess their logistical dependencies.



Acknowledging these multifaceted challenges, the Jordanian administration has underscored its commitment to exploring and implementing alternative transport modalities to ensure uninterrupted goods flow into the Kingdom. Minister Al-Tahtamouni, while acknowledging that the evolving dynamics at the Bab al-Mandab Strait might not severely impede Jordan's trade activities, emphasized that a substantial 65percent of the nation's commodities transit through the Red Sea corridor.



In a significant development highlighting this strategic pivot, Adnan Al-Abadla, the General Manager of Jordan's Arab Bridge Company, elucidated details surrounding a bilateral agreement inked with Egypt. This landmark accord focuses on operationalizing a comprehensive land and sea transport corridor connecting Jordan's Aqaba city to Egypt's Nuweiba city. Al-Abadla further emphasized that this alternative route has been meticulously designed, adhering to stringent international standards and integrating cutting-edge technologies essential for facilitating seamless goods transportation between Jordanian and Egyptian ports.

