Iraqi government to amplify use of dinar in trade relations with Turkey

(MENAFN) In a strategic move aimed at mitigating the challenges posed by the prevailing dollar crisis and ensuing market fluctuations, the Iraqi government has articulated its intention to amplify the use of the dinar in its trade relations with Turkey. Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani has taken decisive action by orchestrating the formation of a specialized Iraqi-Turkish committee. This committee is envisioned as a pivotal mechanism to streamline trade operations between the two nations and fortify their strategic partnership on multiple fronts.



Central to the committee's mandate is the facilitation of Iraqi traders' imports utilizing the dinar as the preferred currency. This initiative seeks to bridge the disparity often observed between exchange rates in the official market and those prevalent in parallel markets. The composition of the committee reflects a holistic approach, drawing expertise and representation from market dynamics and economic entities spanning both Iraq and Turkey. Notably, participants encompass prominent bodies such as the Association of Iraqi Private Banks and the Iraqi-Turkish Business Council, ensuring a comprehensive and collaborative approach to addressing trade intricacies.



Furthermore, Al-Sudani's directives extend to fostering a direct dialogue concerning the concept of an "equal deal." This entails engaging in substantive negotiations with key stakeholders, including the Turkish Exporters Union and the Turkish Central Bank, with a primary objective of bolstering transactions conducted in the Iraqi dinar. Wadih Al-Handal, at the helm of the Iraqi Private Banks Association, offered insights into the evolving dynamics, highlighting the Turkish side's commendable adaptability and openness towards facilitating trade anchored in the Iraqi dinar.



These strategic maneuvers by the Iraqi government emerge against a backdrop of heightened economic imperatives, especially in light of recent developments where the United States blacklisted 14 Iraqi banks. The anticipated outcomes of these collaborative efforts are multifaceted, aiming not only to alleviate pressures evident in parallel market exchange rates but also to foster enhanced economic autonomy and resilience for Iraq.

