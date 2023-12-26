Algeria reveals historic USD113B budget amid financial struggles

(MENAFN) In a significant move refle cting the gravity of the economic and financial circumstances currently confronting Algeria, the nation has declared its adoption of a monumental budget, marking the largest fiscal plan in its history. The newly sanctioned budget stands impressively at USD113 billion, albeit with an anticipated financial deficit hovering around the USD45 billion mark. This ambitious fiscal strategy underscores Algeria's proactive approach in addressing economic hardships, as it endeavors to invigorate investments, alleviate pressures on nascent enterprises, sustain wage subsidies, and steadfastly support its citizenry.



Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune formalized this momentous decision by endorsing the 2024 budget law this past Sunday. Delving into the specifics, the budget delineates expenditures to the tune of approximately 15.3 trillion Algerian dinars. Furthermore, a noteworthy allocation of around 2.9 trillion dinars has been earmarked explicitly for the investment sector. Such allocations are emblematic of the government's unwavering commitment to rejuvenate economic growth and navigate towards more favorable financial terrains, even amidst formidable challenges that currently encumber the Algerian economy.



In a strategic shift aimed at fortifying its economic foundations, Algeria's overarching vision pivots towards diminishing its traditional reliance on oil and gas revenues. A pivotal facet of this transformative strategy is the concerted effort to cultivate growth rooted in the private sector, thus diversifying the economic landscape. This diversification imperative finds resonance beyond Algeria's borders, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission emphasizing the criticality of reducing the nation's vulnerability to the volatile fluctuations inherent in oil revenues.

