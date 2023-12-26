Faith-Based Deadly Attacks Rocks Nigeria

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Armed groups launched deadly attacks on several villages in Plateau State, Central Nigeria, over this Christmas weekend.



This violence led to at least 113 confirmed deaths. Some reports suggest fatalities might exceed 160.



The number of injured surpasses 300. These attacks are the latest in a long-standing conflict.



Herders and farmers often clash in this area. The region is known for its diverse ethnic and religious population.



The violence has forced many to flee their homes. The attacks were well-planned and targeted. They hit up to 20 communities.



This indicates a high level of organization among the assailants. The state's diversity often leads to tension.



The feud between Christian farmers and Muslim herdsmen primarily revolves around farmland access and grazing rights, often leading to violent clashes.







Authorities are under pressure to respond. The public seeks safety and security. They want effective measures to prevent future violence.



The community is in mourning. The loss of life and safety deeply affects them. There is a strong call for action.



People demand solutions to end the cycle of violence. The goal is lasting peace and security for all in the region.

Background

The recent attacks in Nigeria underscore a larger issue of religious and ethnic conflicts in Africa.



Similar tensions exist in other regions, like the Central African Republic . There, Christian and Muslim groups have also clashed violently.



In Nigeria, the conflict affects regional stability and economic development. Neighboring countries, wary of similar issues, are closely monitoring the situation.



Internationally, countries like the United States and the United Kingdom often provide support to manage such conflicts.



They offer aid and peacekeeping assistance. This global attention highlights the importance of addressing religious and ethnic strife for worldwide peace and stability.

MENAFN26122023007421016031ID1107657588