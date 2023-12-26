Ratcliffe’S Bold Move Transforms Manchester United

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Jim Ratcliffe, a prominent UK billionaire and INEOS Chairman, has successfully acquired a 25% stake in Manchester United.
INEOS, a multinational chemicals company , operates globally in the production of petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, and oil products.
This $1.3 billion investment values the club at $5.4 billion, significantly higher than its previous $3.9 billion valuation.
Manchester United, a renowned English football club, boasts a rich history of success and a global fanbase, symbolizing both sporting excellence and cultural significance.
Ratcliffe's journey to this acquisition spanned over a year, involving intricate negotiations. Initially, he aimed to buy 69% of the shares from the Glazer family.
However, he faced resistance from other shareholders and adjusted his bid to address their concerns. This move also countered a rival offer from Qatar.
The final agreement allows Ratcliffe to hold a significant minority share in the club, particularly focusing on Class B shares controlled by the Glazers.
This acquisition, at $33 per share, marks a major shift in the club's ownership structure.
It also reflects Ratcliffe's deep commitment to influencing the club's future direction and performance.
As a self-professed Manchester United fan who grew up near Manchester, Ratcliffe's involvement is personal and strategic.
He takes control of the club's soccer operations, indicating a hands-on approach to management.
Ratcliffe's strategic direction is driven by passion
Ratcliffe, known for his business savvy and passion for sports, has a history of investing in sports teams and ambitious projects.
From significant investments in Great Britain's America's Cup sailing team to acquiring the 2010 Tour de France-winning team, Ratcliffe's portfolio is diverse.
His ventures include ambitious efforts like breaking the two-hour marathon barrier, which succeeded in 2019 with Eliud Kipchoge.
Despite some setbacks in his sports investments, Ratcliffe's passion drives his strategic direction.
His takeover of Manchester United promises a new chapter for the club, which has struggled for success since Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013.
With Ratcliffe's commitment to invest in stadium and training facilities, there's hope for a resurgence in the club's fortunes.
The fans and analysts are keenly watching how Ratcliffe's leadership will transform Manchester United, both on the field and in its business operations.
