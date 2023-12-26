Unprecedented Dry Spell Strikes The Amazon

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, the Amazon Basin experienced its lowest rainfall in over forty years, affecting nine countries from July to September.



The European Union Scientific Center' study highlights this significant decrease.



It impacted rivers and biodiversity across regions like Amazonas, extending to Peru and Bolivia.



Rainfall in Amazonas fell 100 to 350 millimeters below the average. This amount is about half of the expected levels.



Additionally, heatwaves from August to November pushed temperatures to record highs. They were 2°C to 5°C above the usual rates.



All 62 municipalities of Amazonas are now in an emergency state. Over 630,000 people face challenges due to this drought.







Wildlife, fire risks, and river levels are the major concerns. These factors hinder mobility and access to essential resources for local communities.



The study calls for a broad regional response. It suggests cooperation beyond national borders.



Forecasts indicate that dry and warm conditions will likely continue into 2024. This trend is mainly due to El Niño, which warms Pacific Ocean waters.



Understanding these connections is crucial for future planning and response.

Background

The Amazon's drying trend reflects a global pattern of changing climate realities, seen in areas like the African Sahel and Australian Outback.



These regions also face intensified dry seasons. Internationally, the Amazon's health is vital for global climate stability, affecting far-reaching weather patterns.



As such, countries worldwide monitor these changes closely.



The Amazon's nine countries must unite for a robust response, setting a precedent for international cooperation on environmental issues.



Regional groups like the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) play a crucial role in this.



Comparatively, similar international efforts in Africa's Great Green Wall initiative show the potential for success.



To mitigate the Amazon's drying trend, a blend of local action and global support is essential.

