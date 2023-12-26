Protein Bars Market Comprehensive Report Share, Size, And Forecast For 2024-2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Who are the Leading Players in Protein Bars Market?

The Kellogg CompanyNestlÃ©NuGo NutritionAbbott NutritionPrinsen BerningThinkThin, LLCMARSGeneral MillsAtkins Nutritionals (Quest Nutrition)Hormel FoodsClif Bar and Company

Comprehensive focus on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, worldwide inflation concerns, shifts in China's Covid containment approach, accompanied by its turbulent reopening, disruptions in supply chains, international trade strains, and the looming recession risk.

Protein Bars Market -SegmentationAnalysis:

The report delves into the current status of market development and upcoming trends in the global Protein Bars Market. It also dissects the segmentation of the Protein Bars Market based on Types and Applications, conducting a thorough and comprehensive investigation to uncover market profiles and potential opportunities.

Segment by Type

Low ProteinMedium ProteinHigh Protein

Increasing use is expected to drive the growth of the Protein Bars Market.

Segment by Application

GeneralÂIndividualPro/Amateur Athletes

Certainly. The mentioned countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and more, are covered in this report. The report also provides insights into the advancements in important regional Protein Bars Markets like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry Brief:

Market Overview of Global Protein Bars market:

According to our latest research, the global Protein Bars market looks promising in the next 5 years. As of 2022, the global Protein Bars market was estimated at USD 1792.85 million, and itâs anticipated to reach USD 2880.55 million in 2028, with a CAGR of 8.22 Percent during the forecast years.

A protein bar is a nutrition bar made from dates, dried fruit, nuts, seeds, and whole grains like oats and quinoa. It is rich in carbohydrates, fats, minerals, vitamins, protein, and other essential nutrients. Its regular consumption offers several health benefits, such as boosting energy, strengthening bones and muscles, promoting weight management, and minimizing sugar levels. It is commonly available in various flavors, including chocolate, caramel, honey, coconut, and orange.

Evolving Fitness Trends Leading to High Demand for Protein Bars

With the rapid development of the global social economy, rising urbanization rate and popularization of healthy lifestyles, consumers are becoming more and more aware of healthy and nutritious diets. The increasing number of professional athletes, bodybuilders and mass sports enthusiasts has driven the growth of protein bar demand. Protein is an important element that supports fitness progress. Therefore, consumers are opting for weight management and energy products, such as protein bars, to remain fit and healthy. Owing to their high nutrition levels, protein bars are gaining prominence among health-conscious consumers. Additionally, these nutritious products can provide the ideal protein balance required for a healthy lifestyle. Moreover, supplementing meals with bars is expected to increase protein intake, without adding unnecessary calories or carbohydrates. These fitness trends are expected to augment the demand for protein bars, as they play a major role in providing essential nutrients and proteins, increasing energy levels, and enhancing muscle mass.

Product Development and Product Portfolio Diversification

In response to changing consumer demand and fierce competition, market players are focusing on product development and product portfolio expansion, launching new product lines or updating existing products. In addition, with the continuous evolution of the protein bar industry, protein bar products are developing in a diversified direction. To capture market opportunities related to protein bar products, market players will continue to focus on developing products that can serve specific purposes. such as, product manufacturers are introducing gluten-free, plant-based, and organic product variants to expand their product portfolio and increase existing sales. They are also focusing on innovative wrappers and labels on account of the emerging trend of gifting unique premium items, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Continuously innovative product development and product diversification drive the growth of the overall market.

Region Overview:

In 2021, the shareÂof the Protein Bars market in the United States stood at 60.41 Percent.

Company Overview:

Clif Bar and Company provides food supplements and beverages. The Company manufactures and sells nutritional snacks and drinks such as energy and protein bars, organic snacks, and sports drinks.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals.

Kellogg is a producer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. Its product portfolio includes cereals, cookies, crackers, savory snacks, frozen waffles, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, and veggie foods. The company markets its snacks products under Kellogg's Cheez-It, Murray, Pringles, Austin, Parati, and RXBAR, Bear Naked and Kashi, Morningstar Farms and Eggo brand names.

Clif Bar and Company, Nestle, The Kellogg Company were the top 3 players in the Protein Bars market in 2022, taking up a market share of 28.26 Percent together.

Segmentation Overview:

Generally, the protein content in each Protein Bar is divided into three layers: Low Protein (0-15g), Medium Protein (16g-25g) and High Protein (25+ g).

By type, Medium Protein segment accounted for the largest share of market in 2021.

Application Overview:

By application, the General Individual segment occupied the biggest shareÂfrom 2017 to 2022.

This report covers a research time span from 2018 to 2028, and presents a deep and comprehensive analysis of the global Protein Bars market, with a systematical description of the status quo and trends of the whole market, a close look into the competitive landscape of the major players, and a detailed elaboration on segment markets by type, by application and by region.

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.) Middle East and Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Certainly. The COVID-19 pandemic's influence on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and the global economy has been noteworthy. Nonetheless, these effects seem to vary across nations and distinct economic zones. Naturally, the repercussions of these dual challenges are more severe for certain countries, regions, and economic sectors than for others.

Final Report will add an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

