Republic County, KS, Selects Opengov To Get Strategic With Asset Management

WAUWATOSA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wanting to eliminate the need for Excel and Word in its asset management work, Republic County, KS, was looking for an efficient, integrated asset management solution. After surveying the field, it chose OpenGov for its ability to streamline operations and enhance overall asset management effectiveness.Located in the heart of Kansas, Republic County was managing lots of resident requests and a time-consuming, labor-intensive Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) process. In its search for a streamlined upgrade, the County wanted a system that was not only easy to learn but also capable of streamlining work tracking and assignment. Cartegraph Asset Management emerged as the ideal solution, offering advanced features like a modern mobile application, a Scenario Builder for future planning, and easy reporting to commissioners.The implementation of Cartegraph Asset Management is set to transform Republic County's approach to asset management. Potential benefits include streamlined service request management, improved work tracking via a mobile app, and simplified reporting processes. The new system is expected to be easily adaptable, ensuring continuity and efficiency in County operations.Republic County joins a multitude of public sector organizations that are transforming their work processes with cloud-based software from OpenGov, designed specifically for the needs of government entities. This adoption marks a significant step forward in the county's commitment to providing efficient and responsive services to its residents.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

