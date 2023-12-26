DYU C6 Electric Bike: A Blend Of Convenience And Technology For Urban Exploration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NETHERLANDS, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In the fast-paced life of modern cities, finding a way to travel that is both environmentally friendly and convenient has become the common pursuit of many city residents. Dutch company DYU follows this trend with the launch of the C6 26-inch urban electric bicycle, which aims to provide a new travel experience for urban life.

Innovative design, convenient life

The DYU C6 electric bicycle, with It's designed to be practical and easy to carry and store. The C6 can be adapted to a variety of environments, including car trunks, public transport or home storage Spaces, adapting to the diverse mobility needs of urban living.

Smart technology, comfortable riding

The C6 is equipped with an intelligent torque sensor that can intelligently adjust the motor output according to the rider's pedal frequency and force, providing a more power-efficient and smooth riding experience. In addition, the C6 is also equipped with an LED display to display information such as power and riding speed, so that riders can better grasp the riding status.

Excellent performance for a variety of road conditions

The DYU C6 is equipped with a 350W high-efficiency motor and can reach a maximum speed of 25 km/h to meet the needs of urban cycling. Its 36V, 12 lithium battery provides a range of up to 30-37 miles, making it easy for the C6 to handle whether it's a daily commute or a weekend outing. The vehicle's front and rear disc brake system ensures braking effect in various weather and road conditions.

Both safety and comfort

The C6 is also uncompromising on security. It is equipped with headlights and rear fog lights to ensure the safety of night riding. The vehicle's comfortable seat and shock absorption design provide the ultimate comfort for riders. In addition, the C6 is equipped with a remote control alarm system and a one-click lock to make the electric bike safer.

Dutch DYU company, innovation leads the future

As the world's leading manufacturer of electric bicycles, DYU has been committed to technological innovation and user experience enhancement. "The C6 is not just an electric bike, it is a part of urban life and our exploration and practice of the green way of travel in the future," company spokesperson Li Na said when introducing the C6.

Versatility to meet everyday needs

The versatility of the C6 is also a major feature. The rear frame design of the vehicle not only increases its practicality, but also makes it more convenient to carry items. The vehicle's adjustable seats and handlebars adapt to the height and riding posture of different riders, providing a personalized riding experience.

Environmentally friendly travel, a new choice for the city

With the increasing attention to environmental protection and smart travel methods, DYU C6 is With its smart characteristics and performance, it has become one of the choices of many urban residents. It is both a means of travel and an expression of one's lifestyle.

lisa

DYU

...