Community Makes Statement In Azerbaijani Parliament

Representatives of the Western Azerbaijani Community made a
statement in the Azerbaijani Parliament. The statement says that
recognising the right of Western Azerbaijanis to return to their
ancestral homes in the territory of modern Armenia is one of the
important means of building confidence between Azerbaijan and
Armenia, Azernews reports.
It was noted that despite the severe consequences of the
occupation, it was the Republic of Azerbaijan that initiated the
normalisation of relations with Armenia on the basis of
establishing long-term peace and stability in the region. It should
be recalled that Azerbaijan acted on the basis of five principles
of international law, including the recognition of territorial
integrity and sovereignty of states for the normalisation of
relations. Unfortunately, Armenia's military and political
provocations over the past 3 years have prevented peace talks and
made localised anti-terrorist operations in September this year
inevitable.
The statement also notes that "after the establishment of
Azerbaijan's sovereignty over its entire territory, there are no
longer any obstacles to the conclusion of a peace agreement with
Armenia." The joint statement adopted by the Administration of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime
Minister of the Republic of Armenia on December 7 this year was an
important step towards building confidence between the two
countries.
The representatives of the Western Azerbaijani community
represented in the Parliament of Azerbaijan also emphasised that
they strongly support the initiatives and efforts of the President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan aimed at establishing lasting peace
and stability in the region and establishing cooperative
relations.
The statement also emphasised that the recognition of the right of
Western Azerbaijanis to return to their ancestral homes in the
territory of Armenia is one of the important means of building
confidence between Azerbaijan and Armenia and will be an important
step towards achieving real reconciliation between the two
states.
