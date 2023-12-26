Some 399 Russian Occupiers Eliminated In Tavria Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces have eliminated 399 Russian invaders and destroyed 43 enemy military equipment units in the Tavria direction over the past day.

The relevant statement was made by General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In the Tavria direction, the enemy launched three air strikes, conducted 57 combat engagements, and opened fire with artillery 719 times. Our defenders are firmly holding defense and carrying out active actions in the designated areas. The enemy's total losses came to 399 troops,” Tarnavskyi wrote.

In his words, the Ukrainian military destroyed 43 enemy equipment units, namely five tanks, seven armored fighting vehicles, three artillery systems, 19 unmanned aerial vehicles, six motor vehicles, three special equipment units, two ammunition depots, and one important object. Another 32 Russian military equipment units were reported damaged.

A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and December 26, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 354,960 troops.