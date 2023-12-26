South Korea Expands List Of Goods Prohibited For Export To Russia, Belarus

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the South Korean government tightens export controls against Russia and Belarus, significantly expanding the list of goods subject to export restrictions.

Yonhap reported this, Ukrinform saw.

According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, in accordance with changes to the rules of trade in strategic goods, South Korea has added another 682 goods that are banned from being supplied to Russia and Belarus, including heavy construction equipment, batteries, aircraft components, etc.

Western companies continue to supply components for Russian tanks - media

Thus, the total number of goods banned for export to Russia and Belarus from South Korea will increase to 1,159 items.

The changes are expected to take effect in early 2024 following the relevant administrative procedures and the government's issuance of instructions to exporters.

The ministry also stated that it would consider "exceptional cases" for deliveries to the two countries on a case-by-case basis.

hands over 10 demining vehicles to Ukrainian rescuer

This step was taken because of the high probability that these items will be used for military purposes, although they are not classified as strategic items under South Korea's export control scheme.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 14, the UK government approved a law on restrictions on goods, technologies, and sources of funding that could support Russia's war against Ukraine.