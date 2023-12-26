'Army Of Drones' Hit 391 Enemy Strongpoints In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last week the combat teams of Ukraine's Army of Drones project struck 391 Russian strongpoints.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Additionally, Ukrainian unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) companies hit 58 enemy armored fighting vehicles, 31 tanks, 36 guns, 44 special equipment units, six self-propelled howitzers, etc.

According to Fedorov, Ukrainian drones also worked against 207 Russian mercenaries.

A reminder that the Army of Drones project was initiated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Digital Transformation Ministry. It is a comprehensive program, providing for the systemic purchase of drones, their maintenance, and training courses for relevant professionals.