Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency Employee Injured In Mine Incident In Aghdam

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. A mine incident
occurred in Agdam district, Trend reports, referring to the press service of the
Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA).
On December 26, 2023, an anti-personnel mine exploded while
Agency employee Zaur Makhmudov (born in 1982), was performing his
service duties.
The incident occurred on the territory of Sarijali village of
Aghdam district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation.
Mahmudov was evacuated from the incident site and taken to the
district hospital.
Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020
started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines,
booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian
troops.
