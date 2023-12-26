Parliament Adopts Statement On Return Of Western Azerbaijanis To Historical Lands

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Representatives
of the Western Azerbaijan Community represented in Azerbaijan's
Milli Majlis (Parliament) have made a statement, Trend reports.
The statement was read out by Aziz Alakbarli, chairman of the
Community's board.
The statement was then put to vote and adopted.
The statement notes that Azerbaijanis have lived on the
territory of the present Armenia for centuries. Historical
documents and maps prove that the majority of the population that
lived there were Azerbaijanis, the absolute majority of toponyms
formed in this geography were Azerbaijani.
"Unfortunately, as a result of ethnic cleansing carried out in
stages for more than 150 years, particularly in 1905-1906,
1918-1921, 1948-1953 and 1987-1991, not a single Azerbaijani
remained in Armenia," Western Azerbaijan Community said.
After the completion of the cleansing of the territory of
Armenia from Azerbaijanis in 1988-1993, 20 percent of the
internationally recognized territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan
was occupied.
Peace negotiations mediated by the international community
failed to restore the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in
accordance with the norms and principles of international law for
almost 30 years.
"As a result of the victory by Azerbaijani Armed Forces under
the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in the 44-day second
Karabakh war in the fall of 2020, the territorial integrity of our
state and historical justice were restored," the Community
noted.
Despite the severe consequences of the occupation, it was the
Republic of Azerbaijan that initiated the normalization of
relations with Armenia based on the establishment of long-term
peace and stability in the South Caucasus region, the five
principles of international law, including the recognition of the
territorial integrity and sovereignty of states. Unfortunately, the
military and political provocations committed by Armenia over the
past three years have prevented peace negotiations and made
inevitable the localized anti-terrorist activities carried out by
the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in September this year in
Karabakh.
"With the establishment of the sovereignty of the Republic of
Azerbaijan over its entire territory, there are no longer any
obstacles to the conclusion of a peace treaty with Armenia. The
joint statement adopted on December 7 of this year by the
Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia was an
important step towards establishing trust between the two states,"
said the Community's message.
"The representatives of the Western Azerbaijan Community,
represented in the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
strongly support the initiatives and efforts of the President of
Azerbaijan to establish lasting peace and stability in the region
and to establish cooperative relations. The representatives of the
community believe that the recognition of Western Azerbaijanis'
rights to return to their ancestral homeland in the territory of
present-day Armenia is one of the most important tools for building
trust between Azerbaijan and Armenia. This will be an important
step towards achieving real peace between the two states and
creating an environment of coexistence in the region," the
Community said.
