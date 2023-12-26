               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Unfortunately, Offensive Actions Against Azerbaijani Culture Committed In France - MP


12/26/2023 6:09:35 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Citing press reports, disrespectful actions have been performed against the heritage of Khurshidbanu Natavan (a 19th-century Azerbaijani poetess)., Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) deputy Tural Ganjaliyev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the plenary session of the Parliament.

He stated that those who are rearming Armenia in the hopes of inciting revanchist forces are doomed to failure.

"We regret that France, which earlier used Armenia as a tool of manipulation and thereafter, in the hands of the junta regime, attempted to create instability in Karabakh, now authorizes such activities against Azerbaijani culture, against Khurshidbanu Natavan, the icon of Karabakh, our culture," Ganjaliyev emphasized.

"Ironically, the headquarters of UNESCO are in France. And it's a shame. In general, while exposing France's retrograde agenda, we must likewise utilize our levers against it," the MP added.

Will be updated

MENAFN26122023000187011040ID1107657439

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search