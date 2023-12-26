Unfortunately, Offensive Actions Against Azerbaijani Culture Committed In France - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Citing press
reports, disrespectful actions have been performed against the
heritage of Khurshidbanu Natavan (a 19th-century Azerbaijani
poetess)., Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) deputy Tural
Ganjaliyev said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the plenary session of the Parliament.
He stated that those who are rearming Armenia in the hopes of
inciting revanchist forces are doomed to failure.
"We regret that France, which earlier used Armenia as a tool of
manipulation and thereafter, in the hands of the junta regime,
attempted to create instability in Karabakh, now authorizes such
activities against Azerbaijani culture, against Khurshidbanu
Natavan, the icon of Karabakh, our culture," Ganjaliyev
emphasized.
"Ironically, the headquarters of UNESCO are in France. And it's
a shame. In general, while exposing France's retrograde agenda, we
must likewise utilize our levers against it," the MP added.
Will be updated
