Azerbaijan Amends Taxation Of Interest Income On Bank Deposits

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. To decrease the
population's tax burden and encourage long-term deposit placement,
new revisions to the Tax Code on taxation of interest income on
bank deposits based on the amount in Azerbaijan have been made, the
State Tax Service said, Trend reports.
The bill amending the Tax Code and other associated draft
regulatory legislative acts developed to strengthen tax legislation
and administration was adopted in its third reading by the
Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament).
From February 1, 2016, annual interest income paid on deposits
of individuals by a local bank and a branch of a foreign bank
operating in Azerbaijan was excluded from income tax for 7 years.
Because the exemption period expired on February 1, 2023, banks
began taxing interest income on deposits at a rate of 10 percent at
source on that day.
To decrease the population's tax burden and encourage long-term
deposit placement, new adjustments to the Tax Code have been
adopted regarding the taxation of interest income on bank deposits
based on the amount. Thus, when a local bank and a branch of a
foreign bank in Azerbaijan place an individual deposit in national
currency in each bank (branch of a foreign bank in Azerbaijan) for
a period of 18 months or more, and the deposit amount is paid not
earlier than after 18 months, the full part of the accrued interest
income is exempt from taxation for a period of three years.
Furthermore, the legislation was revised to exempt from personal
income tax the portion of monthly interest income earned on
deposits in national currency held by each bank up to 200 manat. In
other circumstances, banks are required to tax interest income at
the source at a rate of 10 percent. This will apply to both
domestic and foreign currency interest income.
