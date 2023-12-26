Godrej Agrovet Honours Indian Farmers On Kisan Diwas With #Kisansehumhai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, December 22, 2023 â€“ On the occasion of Kisan Diwas 2023, Godrej Agrovet Limited, one of Indiaâ€TMs largest diversified agri-business, released a brand film to thank Indian farmers. The film, titled #KisanSeHumHai, is a heartfelt tribute to recognize the integral role our farmers play in feeding the nation.



Conceptualized and executed by the Corporate Brand and Communications team at Godrej Industries Limited and Associated Companies along with Creativeland Asia, the film showcases appreciation that Godrej Agrovet has towards the Indian farmers and its pledge to help uplift the farming families.



On the launch of the brand film this Kisan Diwas, Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, Godrej Agrovet Limited, said, â€œAt Godrej Agrovet, we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our farmers who ensure that our nation is well-fed. The film is a sincere acknowledgment of the hard work and selfless nature of farmers. Being the backbone of our nation, their well-being is not just our goal, it's our foundation. Hence, on behalf of the entire team of our company, I extend our gratitude to them and salute their dedication.â€



Representing the collective voice of the leadership team, all of them pledged steady support to farmers in various domains.



Burjis Godrej, Executive Director emphasized the companyâ€TMs objective to meet farmersâ€TM needs which is the core purpose and passion of the company. Rajavelu N.K., CEO â€“ Crop Protection Business, highlighted how company ensures every seed sown by the farmer flourishes to make thriving nation and also uplift the farming families. Sandeep Kumar Singh â€“ CEO, Animal Feed Business, focused on animal care, watching over livestock thereby sustaining Indiaâ€TMs protein needs. Bhupendra Suri, CEO â€“ Godrej Jersey, the dairy business of Godrej Agrovet Limited, celebrated the spirit of dairy farmers who take care of countryâ€TMs nutrition while the company ensured their cattleâ€TMs well-being and support for their journey to prosperity. Sougata Niyogi, CEO â€“ Oil Palm Business, highlighted companyâ€TMs efforts to champion sustainable oil palm farming in the country thereby reducing Indiaâ€TMs dependency on oil palm imports and most importantly safeguarding farmersâ€TM profits.



Anu Joseph, Co-Founder and Creative Vice-Chairman, Creativeland Asia, said, "Godrej Agrovet wanted to express their gratitude to men and women who grow the food that's put on our table. So, we wrote an ode to farmers on Kisan Diwas. And what can be better than the team at Agrovet themselves narrating it."



The Godrej Group has consistently worked directly with farmers, providing support for better returns through knowledge, superior technologies, and innovative processes. At Godrej Agrovet, the team has been at the forefront of innovation since 1991, striving to improve farm productivity and help feed our nation.

