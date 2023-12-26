Baghdad Condemns Unwarranted US Strikes On Iraqi Military Sites

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- Iraq's government condemned US strikes on what they said was Iraqi military sites, referring to the action as hostile and unwarranted.

The Prime Minister's media office said in a statement that the government condemned the US strikes that targeted Iraqi military sites Tuesday, which resulted in the death of a soldier and injured 18 others including civilians.

The statement explained the targeting as a hostile and unwarranted maneuver, and did not serve the long-term shared benefit of creating safety and stability, but actually works against what the US is publicizing regarding its intentions of reinforcing US-Iraqi relationship.

The statement added, "We emphasize that this action undermines the bilateral relations between the two nations and will further complicate the efforts to achieve mutual understandings through collaborative dialogue aimed at concluding the presence of the international coalition. Above all, it constitutes an unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty."

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced earlier today that the strikes were targeting three facilities used by Hezbollah and affiliated groups, the strikes came as a response to a series of attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias. (end)

