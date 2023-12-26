Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 55 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces arrested 55 Palestinians on Tuesday in West Bank including Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) leaderships, the Israeli occupation forces arrested 4,785 Palestinians since last October.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club stated, the arrests focused in Bethlehem and Al-Khalil (Hebron) cities and other of the West Bank's districts.

The club added Israeli forces physical abused and threatened the detainees and their families, sabotaging and destroying citizens' houses in all Palestine's cities and camps.

The PFLP said in statement, arresting PFLP leaderships was an act of vengeance towards Palestinians and it was a desperate try to stop the national and political movement.

The Israeli occupation forces carried out an incursion at leaderships' houses and arrested them during dawn, noting that they did it several times in recent years. (pickup previously)

