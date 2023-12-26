KUNA's Team Wins 4-0 Against PIFSS In Ministries Futsal League

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait News Agency's (KUNA) futsal team won 4-0 against the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) in the Ministries and public entities futsal league match held in Kazma Sports Club. The league kicked off on Tuesday with group B featuring KUNA, Kuwait National Guard (KNG), PIFSS, Kuwait University (KU), and Ministry of Education. (end) mym

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.