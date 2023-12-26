Azerbaijani Embassy Celebrates Community Integration And Solidarity

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 26 (Petra) -- The Azerbaijani Embassy in Amman has affirmed the well-being of the Azerbaijani community in Jordan, citing their integration, active participation, and full rights in their second homeland alongside Jordanians.In a press statement on the occasion of the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis, the embassy notes the harmonious interaction of Azerbaijani individuals and families, including students and businessmen, with Jordanian society. They engage actively across various fields, reflecting a strong sense of community and the Kingdom's role as their second home.The embassy underscores the decent living conditions of the Azerbaijani community in Jordan, attributing this to the wise policy of His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Jordanian government's commitment to providing security, safety, and equal opportunities for residents from diverse countries, including Azerbaijan.Acknowledging Jordan's efforts, the embassy appreciates the country's commitment to creating suitable conditions for the Azerbaijani community's work and embassy activities. The statement emphasizes the existence of robust friendly relations between the two nations and their leaderships.The embassy highlights that 2023 is designated as the Year of Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan, marking the 100th anniversary of the leader's birth. It mentions various events organized by the Azerbaijan Embassy in Jordan to celebrate the centenary of the late president.Approximately 50 million Azerbaijanis residing in numerous countries worldwide celebrate the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis on December 31. The statement emphasizes that expatriate Azerbaijanis, dispersed globally, play a pivotal role in representing their culture, history, language, and traditions, fostering international relations, and preserving their heritage and values.