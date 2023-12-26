Senate President, House Speaker Receive Audit Bureau's 2022 Report

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 26 (Petra) -- The Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, Ahmed Safadi, has underscored the critical importance of the Audit Bureau's role in protecting public funds and combating financial and administrative corruption.He affirmed the House's unwavering support for the independence and oversight functions of the Audit Bureau.These remarks were made as Safadi received the Audit Bureau's 2022 report during a meeting with the Bureau's head, Radi Hamadin, on Tuesday. Safadi emphasized that the House will treat the report with the highest level of importance.Safadi reiterated the Council members' commitment to thoroughly reviewing all observations and violations highlighted in the report and to taking appropriate actions in response.He also referenced the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II regarding the fight against corruption and the enforcement of the rule of law, emphasizing the need for collaboration among all authorities and stating that upholding principles of justice and equality is fundamental to achieving the rule of law.In response, Hamadin expressed gratitude for the support provided by the Lower House of Parliament in safeguarding public funds. He acknowledged their continued backing of the Audit Bureau and its staff, and he affirmed the Bureau's dedication to ongoing cooperation with the Council and its committees.Similarly, the President of the Senate, Faisal Fayez, also received the 2022 report from the Audit Bureau, presented by the Bureau's President, Radi Hamadin, during a meeting at the Senate House on Tuesday.Fayez commended the Audit Bureau's crucial role in safeguarding public funds and its proactive measures to prevent misuse. He noted the Bureau's adherence to international oversight standards, which are instrumental in addressing violations in government institutions under its purview.Emphasizing the need for bolstering the Bureau's capabilities, Fayez called for enhanced financial and technical support as well as the recruitment of qualified experts to elevate the watchdog's operations to higher levels of proficiency and professionalism.In response, Hamadin highlighted the Bureau's efforts in keeping the Senate informed about its activities, including its success in reducing violations and addressing issues in supervised institutions. He also discussed future development plans, such as the digitization of operations.Expressing gratitude for the Senate's ongoing support, Hamadin assured the Bureau's commitment to continuous collaboration with the Senate and its committees, aligning with national interests.