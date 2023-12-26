SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Nuscale Power Corporation(SMR) Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in NuScale Power Corporation ("NuScale" or the "Company") (NYSE: SMR ) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of NuScale investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 15, 2023 and November 8, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email

[email protected]

or by telephone

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) because of the effect of inflationary pressures on the cost of construction and power, the Company and Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems would be unable to sign up enough subscribers to fulfill the Carbon Free Power Project; (2) Standard Power did not have the financial ability to support its agreement with NuScale; and (3) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in NuScale during the relevant time frame, you have until January 16, 2024

to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

