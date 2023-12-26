Libyan unity government revives stock trading activities within nation's financial market

(MENAFN) Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba, the leader of Libya's unity government, made a significant announcement this Monday, heralding the revival of stock trading activities within the nation's financial market. This momentous decision comes after a hiatus of nine years, marking a critical juncture in Libya's economic landscape. In his official statement, Al-Dabaiba underscored the intrinsic value and potential of revitalizing the stock market, asserting that its resurgence stands as a pivotal catalyst for Libya's overarching development and economic revitalization.



The financial infrastructure of stock trading in Libya traces its roots back to 2006. However, the journey has been punctuated by various phases, eventually culminating in a suspension of trading sessions. Al-Dabaiba credited the national unity government's efforts towards fostering stability as the cornerstone reason behind the market's renewed functionality. Furthermore, he articulated a broader vision, emphasizing that the reactivation of the stock market would not only alleviate economic strains on the state but also endeavor to cultivate a burgeoning culture of trading among the Libyan populace.



Echoing Al-Dabaiba's sentiments, Bashir Muhammad Ashour, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Libyan Capital Market, provided insights into the market's operational integrity over recent years. Ashour highlighted the market's proactive measures to establish a robust legislative and legal framework, catering to the operational requirements of Libyan enterprises and institutions. Additionally, he accentuated the commitment towards aligning with international benchmarks, ensuring that listed companies adhere to rigorous standards encompassing accounting practices, auditing protocols, governance structures, and transparent disclosure mechanisms.

MENAFN26122023000045015682ID1107657379