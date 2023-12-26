American Traveler Uncovers Wanning's Film Allure

Follow American traveler Maria in Wanning, Hainan. Surprised to find more than perfect waves, she stumbles upon a hidden movie town. Stay tuned as Maria explores both Hainan's epic surf spots and cinematic magic.#ChinaAdventures #MyChinaSurprise

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.