Jordanian, Arab Parliament Leaders Meet To Strengthen Support For Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 26 (Petra) -- The First Deputy Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, MP Abdul Rahim Maayah, engaged in discussions with the Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel Al Asoomi, in Cairo on Monday. The primary focus of their meeting was to address the ongoing aggression against Gaza carried out by the Israeli occupation forces and to reinforce efforts in support of the Palestinian cause.In a statement released by the Lower House on Tuesday, Maayah underscored Jordan's unwavering commitment to championing just Arab causes, particularly the Palestinian issue, and putting an end to the harsh war in the Gaza Strip. Emphasizing the steadfast nature of Jordan's positions, Maayah reiterated the Kingdom's role in supporting Palestinians and safeguarding the sanctities of Jerusalem under Hashemite custodianship.Maayah affirmed that the defense of Palestinian rights holds a central position in Jordanian parliamentary diplomacy. Since the onset of the war in Gaza, the Lower House has maintained continuous sessions, fostering communication and coordination with the parliaments of Arab and Islamic nations. The goal is to formulate resolute stances against the ongoing Israeli atrocities inflicted upon the Palestinian people.Commending the Arab Parliament's significant contributions, Maayah acknowledged its efforts at various levels Arab, regional, and international. He praised the speaker of the Arab Parliament for actively participating in forums dedicated to supporting Palestinians and advancing their just cause.Additionally, Maayah highlighted the Arab Parliament's initiatives across political, economic, social, and cultural realms, including the empowerment of women, human rights, education, cybersecurity, protection of the Arabic language, and other recent endeavors.Expressing optimism for crucial decisions during the upcoming session of the Arab Parliament on Thursday, Maayah highlighted the continued efforts of the Arab Parliament in championing the Palestinian cause and supporting the Palestinian people.In response, Asoomi acknowledged Jordan's pivotal and effective role in supporting joint Arab action, preserving regional security, and defending the Palestinian cause. He particularly recognized Jordan's unwavering stance on the Palestinian issue and its commitment to protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.Asoomi commended the Kingdom's full support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, advocating for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and viable Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital. He stressed the urgency of reaching a final decision to cease fire in the Gaza Strip, ending the continuous bloodshed endured by Palestinians for 80 days.He highlighted the Arab Parliament's keen interest in enhancing cooperation with the Jordanian Lower House, lauding its distinguished and tireless contributions to supporting and strengthening Arab cooperation. Asoomi expressed a commitment to advancing joint cooperation in the service of Arab nation issues and the interests of the Arab people.