Israel Strikes Palestine Red Crescent Headquarters In Khan Yunis

Gaza, Dec. 26 (Petra) -- The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Tuesday reported that the upper floors of its headquarters in Khan Yunis, situated in the southern Gaza Strip, were subjected to artillery fire by Israeli occupation forces.The society revealed that the targeted headquarters provided shelter to thousands of displaced Palestinians who sought refuge there to escape the relentless Israeli bombardment of their homes.As the Israeli occupation aircraft intensified their airstrikes in the past hours, Khan Yunis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip experienced heavy attacks, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries. Similar intense airstrikes were also reported in Jabalia, located in the northern Gaza Strip.